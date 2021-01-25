Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,34,430.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:55 IST
Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,34,430. Among the new cases, Sundargarh with 32 cases registered the highest number of people who tested positive for the virus, according to the State Information and Public Relations Department.

At present, there are 1,488 active cases in the state. With 182 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has mounted to 3,31,144. So far 75,68,216 people have been tested for the virus in the state. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll in Odisha stands at 1,905.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Baapstore - A Dropshipping Transformation to Ecommerce Businesses

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India As the pandemic broke out and the e-commerce market saw an evidential change, dropshipping soon became a solution for online sellers. A 7 year-on-year increase was recorded in 2020 with dropsh...

Yes Bank: ED raids Mumbai builder group in money laundering case

The ED on Monday conducted raids on at least ten premises of a Mumbai-based realty group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged bank fraud case, official sources said.They said premises of Omkar Realtors and D...

SC grants "last chance" to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty

The Supreme Court Monday granted last chance to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of the death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assassination case.The Centre sought thre...

Successful conduct of elections during pandemic an extraordinary achievement of our democracy: President

On the occasion of National Voters Day, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Monday called the successful conduct of elections in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh an extraordinary achievement of our democracy. The President also pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021