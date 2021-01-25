Left Menu
Iran has asked Indonesia to provide more information over seized vessel, official says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:53 IST
Iran has asked Indonesia to provide details about the seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, a day after Jakarta said it had seized Iran and Panama-flagged tankers in its waters.

"We have asked for more details as there are various reports about this seizure," Khatibzadeh told a news conference, broadcast live on state TV.

Indonesia's coast guard had seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country's waters on Sunday.

