Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tricolour sarees witness high demand ahead of Republic Day in Patna

As the country gets ready to celebrate its 72nd republic day on Tuesday, Tricolour sarees have become a big hit with customers at Patna's Khadi Mall.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:55 IST
Tricolour sarees witness high demand ahead of Republic Day in Patna
Sarees on display at Khadi Mall. Image Credit: ANI

As the country gets ready to celebrate its 72nd republic day on Tuesday, Tricolour sarees have become a big hit with customers at Patna's Khadi Mall. The manager of the Khadi Mall, Ramesh Choudhary told ANI, "There are many customers who come to visit the mall but on seeing the saree they make up their mind to buy it. Though the saree can only be worn on special occasions, the demand is very high. We will soon start selling sarees online."

Smriti, a customer, said that she has seen a tricolour saree for the first time and wearing it on special occasions will bring about a sense of patriotism. Another customer said: "The colours of the saree caught my eyes when I was passing by and I am sure going to buy the saree. The creativity of the saree makers is admirable as they have created diverse beautiful patterns with three colours."

Ramesh Choudhary further said: "It was not our idea to make tricolour sarees, School teachers approached us and asked for tricolour sarees which we didn't have. Then we placed an initial order of 100 sarees to Khadi gram in Darbhanga which they supplied on time. The response from the customers especially from teachers and youngsters is very good". Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar had on November 2019 inaugurated the Khadi Mall, which is the country's first such store. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Barty enjoying Australian training camp ahead of Grand SlamWhile most of the worlds top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hope Ash Barty is relis...

Baapstore - A Dropshipping Transformation to Ecommerce Businesses

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India As the pandemic broke out and the e-commerce market saw an evidential change, dropshipping soon became a solution for online sellers. A 7 year-on-year increase was recorded in 2020 with dropsh...

Yes Bank: ED raids Mumbai builder group in money laundering case

The ED on Monday conducted raids on at least ten premises of a Mumbai-based realty group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged bank fraud case, official sources said.They said premises of Omkar Realtors and D...

SC grants "last chance" to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty

The Supreme Court Monday granted last chance to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of the death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assassination case.The Centre sought thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021