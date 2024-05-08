Heathrow Airport says UK Border force experiencing a nationwide issue

(Changes sourcing) May 7 (Reuters) -

Heathrow Airport on Tuesday said it is aware the UK Border force is currently experiencing a nationwide issue. "Our teams are supporting Border Force with their contingency plans to help resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise for any impact to your journey," Heathrow Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

