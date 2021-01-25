Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISLRTC to showcase Bhartiya Sanketik Bhasha at Republic Day Parade

Sign language is a visual language that uses hands, facial and body movements as a means of communication for persons with hearing disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:11 IST
ISLRTC to showcase Bhartiya Sanketik Bhasha at Republic Day Parade
ISLRTC conducts courses for developing Indian Sign Language (ISL) Interpreters and teachers and provides interpretation services to organizations for various programs & events. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

The Tableau of Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at the this year's Republic Day Parade tomorrow will showcase the theme 'Bhartiya Sanketik Bhasha– Ek Rashtra, Ek Sanketik Bhasha'. It will highlight the unifying nature of Indian Sign Language (ISL) in a nation, where there is a great diversity in spoken languages. The aim of the Tableau is to raise awareness and highlight the commitment of the Government towards creating a barrier-free environment for persons with hearing disabilities by promoting ISL.

In the Tableau, there will be 12 artists, in the age group of 20-23, as follows: Names of artists on Tableau: Utkarsh Chaurasia; Abhishek Gautam; Gargi Shukla; and Stuti Kumari. Names of the artists on Ground: Divyansha; Deepali; Trilok; Pankaj; Neha; Rinku; Ritu; and Sakshi. They will be seen on the Tableau performing the theme song in Indian Sign Language.

Sign language is a visual language that uses hands, facial and body movements as a means of communication for persons with hearing disabilities. It is a unique and unifying language that connects all persons with hearing disabilities in the country. There are many spoken languages in the country, but there is only one Indian Sign Language. With a view to enhancing accessibility for the hearing impaired, a need was felt to set up an Institute focusing on the development and furtherance of Indian Sign Language.

Accordingly, Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi was set up on 28th September 2015, as an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The main objective of the Centre is to develop manpower for using, teaching and conducting research in Indian Sign Language.

ISLRTC conducts courses for developing Indian Sign Language (ISL) Interpreters and teachers and provides interpretation services to organizations for various programs & events. It has developed a dictionary of ISL containing 6000 Academic, Medical, Legal and Agricultural terms in addition to terms of everyday use. The Centre also provides Short Term Training Programmes on basic ISL communication skills. To make educational materials accessible for children with hearing disabilities, ISLRTC has signed an MoU with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). As part of this MoU, educational print materials such as school textbooks of Classes I to XII of all subjects (both Hindi and English medium) are being converted into ISL.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Stokes arrives in Chennai, begins five-day quarantine

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has landed in India, and is now undergoing a five-day quarantine period in Chennai. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first and second Test will be played i...

Top bollywood lyricist, poets to take part in first ever All India poetry event in Jammu

Top bollywood lyricists and poets will participate in the first ever two-day all India poetry event here from Wednesday to celebrate the 72nd Republic day, an official said. Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages JKAACL in ...

Puducherry PWD Minister quits, accuses CM of sidelining senior Cong leaders

In a setback to ruling Congressin Puducherry months ahead of assembly elections, PWD ministerA.Namassivayam on Monday quit the V Narayanasamy cabinet andresigned from the party, mounting a scathing attack on theChief Minister, accusing him ...

Virtual summit seeks to galvanise climate change adaptation

World leaders are converging virtually on the Netherlands Monday for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change.The Netherlands-based Global...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021