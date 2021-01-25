Left Menu
Karnataka farmers' associations to hold tractor rally in Bengaluru on R-Day

PTI | Bengal | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:41 IST
Taking a cue from the farmer'stractor agitation in Delhi, various associations of ryots inKarnataka have geared up for a similar rally here on theoccasion of the Republic Day on Tuesday.

The agitation was to compel the Centre as well as thestate government to repeal the contentious farm laws passedlast year, association leaders said.

''Our struggle will be peaceful. Our objective is limitedto conveying our message to the government and the people ofthe state,'' Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president KodihalliChandrashekar told reporters here.

According to him, 500 to 1,000 tractors are likely toparticipate in the rally.

While it was not clear whether police have accordedpermission for the rally, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hadon Sunday said in Shivamoga that in a democracy everybody hasa right to protest peacefully.

Chandrashekar said there was no confusion about holdingthe event on Tuesday and expressed hope police would notinterrupt them.

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have beenprotesting at the borders of Delhi for two months, demandingrepeal of the laws and would take out a tractor rally onTuesday as part of their agitation.

