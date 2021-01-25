Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reforms may cause misapprehensions initially but government devoted to farmers' welfare: President Kovind

Noting that long-pending reforms have been brought in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation, President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the "path to reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions" but it is beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers' welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:26 IST
Reforms may cause misapprehensions initially but government devoted to farmers' welfare: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind. . Image Credit: ANI

Noting that long-pending reforms have been brought in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation, President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the "path to reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions" but it is beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers' welfare. In his address to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the President referred to the three new farm laws brought by the government against which farmer unions have been holding a protest on Delhi's borders since November 26.

The farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks with the government and have not accepted the offer to put the three new farm laws on hold for about 18 months. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws. The President said that adversity often plays the role of a great teacher and "makes us stronger and more confident".

"With that confidence, India has taken great strides in several sectors. Economic reforms have continued apace and have been supplemented by long-pending reforms in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation. The path to reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it is beyond doubt that the Government remains singularly devoted to farmers' welfare," he said. The President said equally salient but touching more lives directly is the comprehensive reform in education which was long overdue.

"The 'National Education Policy 2020', with its stress on tradition as well as technology, will lay the foundation of a New India which aspires to emerge as a knowledge hub on the international stage. This reform promises to incubate innate talent of students and ignite their minds to take up the challenges of life," he said. The President said that every Indian salutes farmers, who have made "our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products".

"Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained the agricultural production. A grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers," he said. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Virtual summit seeks to galvanise climate change adaptation

World leaders are converging virtually on the Netherlands Monday for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change.The Netherlands-based Global...

EU holds off on new Russia sanctions after Navalny protest arrests

The European Union will hold off from imposing fresh sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday, EU diplomats said, despite the arrest of more than 3,000 people across Russia on Saturday to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navaln...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to address World Economic Forum on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Economic Forum WEF by video conference on Wednesday, Russian news agencies cited his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.The event, which gathers business chiefs, political thi...

Matthew Perry introduces new pooch to fans, asks 'who's cuter?'

Almost two months after getting engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, Friends actor Matthew Perry has now welcomed a new puppy into his life. Perry who used to portray the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the famous 90s sitcom intro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021