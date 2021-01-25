Left Menu
Adityanath inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth over Rs 700 cr in Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched and inaugurated several development projects under Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority through video conference.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched and inaugurated several development projects under Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority through video conference. "Today, on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh foundation day, we have launched development and infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 700 crore rupees," said Adityanath.

He also inaugurated the One District One Product (ODOP) exhibition at Noida's Hunar Haat. Several departments have put up their stalls exhibiting the initiatives taken by them. He said, "Uttar Pradesh is becoming the foundation of PM Modi's idea of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through its One District One Product scheme. We have provided employment to most of the migrant workers affected by Corona Pandemic by combining the state's and the Centre's schemes".

Adityanath also laid the foundation stone of four police stations in Gautama Buddha Nagar district. Uttar Pradesh is observing its 71st foundation day in a three-day celebration between January 24 to January 26. (ANI)

