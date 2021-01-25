Arnab Goswami, wife to declare income, entire bank accounts

Alleging canards, defamatory comments and slander, Republic Media Network said on Monday said that its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife will publicly declare all their income, salaries, expenditures and their entire bank accounts since 2004, when they moved to Mumbai. In a press release, the network said the attempt was being made through "leaks" to question Arnab Goswami's integrity.

It said Arnab Goswami and his wife and Senior Executive Editor of the Republic Media Network Samyabrata Ray Goswami "are going to publicly declare all their income, salaries, expenditures, loans, insurance policies, educational expenses, medical expenses, and their entire bank accounts since 2004, when they moved to Mumbai". "They will be putting all their personal financial details in a document and publicly handing it over to the CBI, the ED and, should the Mumbai Police be interested, to them as well," the release said.

The release said this is the first time that "a media professional and a public personality is disclosing every single rupee of their financial transactions-- that too of the last 16 years". It alleged "conspiratorial" attempts to "create prejudice" against Arnab Goswami. (ANI)

