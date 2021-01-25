Left Menu
Development News Edition

President’s Tatrakshak Medal awarded to Indian Coast Guard personnel

These awards are being given to the personnel of Indian Coast Guard on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since 26 Jan 1990 onwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:37 IST
President’s Tatrakshak Medal awarded to Indian Coast Guard personnel
These awards are being given to the personnel of Indian Coast Guard on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since 26 Jan 1990 onwards. Image Credit: ANI

The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind has awarded President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the following Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry and distinguished/meritorious service on the occasion of the Republic Day 2021:-

President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)

IG Dev Raj Sharma, TM (5015-V)

IG Arun Shrivastav, TM (4025-V)

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

DIG Anurag Kaushik (0428-V)

Pratap Narayan, P/Adh(ME), 02433-L

Yaduraj Yadav, P/Adh(ME), 02497-Z

Ravi Kumar, U/Nvk(ME), 13104-M

Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)

DIG Kailash Negi(0311-E

Som Lal, P/Adh(RP), 00826-H

These awards are being given to the personnel of Indian Coast Guard on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since 26 Jan 1990 onwards.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...

Britain to announce policy of enforced quarantine in hotels on Tuesday - ITV

Britain will announce on Tuesday enforced quarantine for arrivals in the UK, broadcaster ITV reported, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that new coronavirus variants were prompting a review of border policy.Hotel chains tell us they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021