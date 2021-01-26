Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol crosses Rs 86 mark in Delhi, diesel above Rs 83 in Mumbai

Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.This time, there are no indications of a duty cut so far.Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 10:29 IST
Petrol crosses Rs 86 mark in Delhi, diesel above Rs 83 in Mumbai

Petrol price on Tuesday edged past Rs 86 a litre mark in the national capital and diesel soared above Rs 76 after rates witnessed maximum increase in the last one year.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on Tuesday, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

This took petrol price in Delhi to Rs 86.05 per litre and Rs 92.62 in Mumbai.

Diesel rate climbed to Rs 76.23 a litre in the national capital and to Rs 83.03 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

Rates had gone up by Re 1 per litre each last week before hitting a two-day pause.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week blamed Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.

Top oil explorer Saudi Arabia has pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has led to price climbing to most since the pandemic broke out.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 2.34 a litre on petrol and Rs 2.36 in case of diesel.

This comes after international oil prices firmed up in hopes of demand returning from the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in different countries, including India.

Prior to the current high crude prices triggered the price hikes this month, fuel prices had last touched record high on October 4, 2018. At that time the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.

This time, there are no indications of a duty cut so far.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank approves more US$13.5m to help Guyana improve education system

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today additional financing of US13.5 million to support the ongoing Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project. The project, which aims to improve teaching in mathematics and increas...

Asian shares retreat after bumpy day on Wall Street

Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after a choppy session on Wall Street yielded mixed results as the market struggled to find direction.Hong Kong led other regional markets lower, dropping 1.9 to 29,587.91. Markets in Australia and India were ...

Republic is from you, it belongs to you: Rahul wishes people on R-Day

Indias fate is determined by its every citizen, whether it is the satyagrahi farmer, labourer, small and medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he greeted p...

World Bank approves more funding to help Maldives mitigate COVID-19 impact

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved additional financing of 21.6 million to further help Maldives mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on poor and vulnerable workers and their families.The additional f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021