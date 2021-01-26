People's confidence in Chhattisgarh govt helping curb Naxalism : Governor

People living in remote areas ofChhattisgarh have gained confidence in the state governmentwhich is helping in curbing Naxal menace in the state,Governor Anusuiya Uikey said on Tuesday.

Greeting people on the occasion of the Republic Day,the governor hailed the state's handling of the COVID-19crisis with ''alertness and patience''.

She said the selfless service of health care personneland social workers in this period of crisis will be etched inhistory.

Twenty five 'corona warriors' were also felicitatedduring the function held at the state police parade ground inthe state capital Raipur.

In her address, Uikey said, ''The confidence of youthand people living in remote and inaccessible areas (of thestate) has strengthened in the government which is benefittingin containing the spread of Naxalism.'' Chhattisgarh, particularly its Bastar region, hasbeen fighting the Naxal menace over the past three decades.

The governor said the state police received all-roundappreciation for their service during the pandemic.

''At the same time, several measures, includingresponse allowance, grievances redressal progammes andcompensatory appointments to address the problems of securityforces, have boosted their morale,'' she said.

''The entire world, including our country, faced anunprecedented challenge in the form of the coronaviruspandemic, and Chhattisgarhs response to the crisis withpatience, alertness, unity and courage is highly appreciable,''she said.

Hailing the Chhattisgarh government's welfare measuresfor farmers, Uikey said the state has set a record bydisbursing interest free loans to the tune of Rs 4,700 croreto around 12.66 cultivators this year.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, the stategovernment has been giving cash benefits as input support tofarmers for paddy and 13 other crops.

Besides, Chhattisgarh became the top state in terms ofprocuring minor forest produce at minimum support price, thegovernor said.

She said the Godhan Nyay Yojna has become a new rayof hope for weaker sections and landless farmers as under thescheme they have been selling cow dung at Rs 2 per kg to thestate and collectively earning Rs 15 crore each month.

Highlighting the steps taken in health sector, Uikeysaid the state government has launched a decisive battleagainst malnutrition and anemia, and in the last one year,99,000 children got rid of malnutrition and 20,000 womenovercame anemia.

''During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, door-to-doordelivery of nutritious food to beneficiaries under anganwadiand distribution of free rice to 57 lakh beneficiaries is anexample of commitment,'' she said.

The state government, in a short span of time, has setup 52 English medium schools where 31,000 students have so fartaken admission under the Swami Atmanand Utkrist EnglishMedium School Scheme, Uikey informed.

The state government has formulated a new policy forthe development of tourism and other industries which hasensured investment of about Rs 40,000 crore for setting up newindustries and employment generation for 64,000 people, shesaid.

''The state governments three-tier strategy of trust,development and security is yielding results,'' she added.

Earlier, the governor unfurled the national flag atthe police parade ground.

No cultural programmes were held and school studentswere not invited at the function, in compliance with COVID-19preve tion protocols.

