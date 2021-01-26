Govt orders temporary internet shutdown in parts of Delhi as farmers' protest turns violent

Left Menu
The government Tuesday ordered suspension of internet services in parts of Delhi-NCR as a tractor parade by protesting farmers turned violent at several locations in the national capital, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government Tuesday ordered suspension of internet services in parts of Delhi-NCR as a tractor parade by protesting farmers turned violent at several locations in the national capital, officials said. The internet shutdown will be effective till midnight Tuesday in Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1855. It said the suspension of internet services was necessary and expedient in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency.

The order will be in force in from 12:00 hours to 23:59 hours on January 26, the MHA said. People residing close to farmers protest sites said they are getting SMSes informing them about the suspension of internet services in their area.

''As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government,'' an SMS sent by a telecom operator read. Meanwhile, an MHA source said Rapid Action Force personnel have been repositioned in the national capital and vigil has been intensified in view of the evolving situation. Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday. While farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the two-month protest at the national capital's border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, disowned the protesters, one young man was seen hoisting a yellow triangular flag at the flagpole - the centrepiece of the country's Independence Day celebrations. The protesters were later removed from the premises of the Red Fort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

