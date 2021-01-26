Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers on tractor try to break barricade on Palwal-Faridabad border; SP escapes unhurt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:13 IST
Farmers on tractor try to break barricade on Palwal-Faridabad border; SP escapes unhurt

The Palwal police chief and another officer had a narrow escape Tuesday as some protesting farmers allegedly drove their tractors dangerously and tried to break barricades to force their way into Delhi through a non-designated route at Palwal-Faridabad border, police said.

They said the farmers had been given a different route for their tractor parade, but they did not stick to it, forcing the police to resort to lathicharge.

A Palwal police official said some farmers drove their tractors dangerously on the Agra-Mathura-Delhi Highway, endangering the lives of police personnel on duty, which prompted the police action.

Some farmers were injured in the incident. Palwal SP Gahlawat told PTI a few policemen were also hurt.

''We were trying to persuade them (farmers) to use the designated route allotted to them, but some among them turned violent. About 4-5 tractors dangerously drove towards us and I and one more officer had a narrow escape,'' he said.

He said it was at that point that the police decided to use force to stop the farmers from proceeding ahead in that fashion.

Gahlawat said just before the tractor parade, the Palwal police held dialogues with the group of farmers who had been sitting in protest there for the past several days. ''We had given them the option of using 60 km stretch of KGP expressway and told them they could use the route after taking a right turn from Faridabad's Sector 58. However, they were adamant on using the other route towards Delhi, which we had disallowed,'' he said.

Meanwhile, security had been stepped up in Palwal and Faridabad districts, which are in close proximity of the national capital.

Faridabad district authorities had also imposed prohibitory orders, preventing assembly of five or more persons at one place. As part of the larger tractor parade, wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6 new cases push Manipur's COVID-19 tally to 29,003

Manipurs COVID-19 tally rose to29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.Two new patients each are from Imphal East and ImphalWest districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandeldistricts, th...

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...

Andaman Lt Governor flags off 40 electric buses to control pollution

Admiral Retd. D K Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, today flagged-off fleet of electric buses. The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam LimitedNVVN Limited, a 100 subsidiar...

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021