Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

President Joe Biden, who took office last week, has said the United States will rejoin the pact (JCPOA) if Tehran resumes strict compliance. The accord requires Tehran to implement an Additional Protocol, which provides inspectors with wide-ranging access to information on Iran's nuclear activities and the ability to inspect any site it deems necessary to verify that those activities are peaceful.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:09 IST
Representative Image

Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency as it presses Washington to reverse economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions that had been lifted under it, prompting Tehran to violate its conditions. President Joe Biden, who took office last week, has said the United States will rejoin the pact (JCPOA) if Tehran resumes strict compliance.

The accord requires Tehran to implement an Additional Protocol, which provides inspectors with wide-ranging access to information on Iran's nuclear activities and the ability to inspect any site it deems necessary to verify that those activities are peaceful. In what appeared a display of brinkmanship, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said the first steps to restrict inspections related to the Additional Protocol would begin in the first week of the Iranian month of Esfand, which starts on Feb. 19.

"Our law is very clear regarding this issue," he told a televised news conference. "But it does not mean Iran will stop other inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency." Iran's hardline-dominated parliament passed a law in December that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance if U.S. sanctions are not lifted in two months.

But Iran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse its violations of the deal if U.S. sanctions are removed. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that possibility at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

"If favorable actions are taken before that time...Iran will not interfere with the admission of (IAEA) inspectors under the additional protocol," he said. Iran this month resumed enriching uranium to 20% fissile strength at a nuclear plant, a level Tehran achieved before striking the deal aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Of course, Washington will not have all the time in the world ... the window of opportunity is very limited," Rabiei said. A French presidential official meanwhile said Iran must end its provocations and return to the terms of the 2015 deal if it expects the United States to rejoin the accord, but even then a broader negotiation would be needed.

He spoke before Iran threatened to block short-notice IAEA inspections. "If they are serious about negotiations and if they want to obtain a re-engagement of all the stakeholders in the JCPOA, they firstly need to refrain from further provocations and secondly respect what they no longer respect, that's to say their obligations," the presidency official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The official did not give a sequencing on how a lifting of sanctions during a return to compliance would work, but said the French and U.S. administrations were clear on what needed to be done and how.

