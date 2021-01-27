Left Menu
Entry at Jama Masjid, Lal Quila metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that entry and exit to Lal Quila metro station and entry at Jama Masjid metro station have been closed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that entry and exit to Lal Quila metro station and entry at Jama Masjid metro station have been closed. "Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed," the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday. This comes as farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

83 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police in a release. As per Delhi Police sources, 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in the Eastern Range.

Yesterday, the DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of all stations of the Grey Line, as clashes between the farmers and Delhi Police intensified during protests against the Centre's three new farm laws. Protesting farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march on Republic Day and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades. They clashed with police and also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

