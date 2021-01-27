Left Menu

Security tight at India's historic Red Fort after clashes with farmers

Hundreds of police guarded the historic Red Fort in the heart of the Indian capital on Wednesday following violent clashes between farmers and authorities in which one person was killed and at least 80 injured. Tens of thousands of farmers, protesting against reforms of the agriculture sector that they say benefit big private buyers at the expense of growers, have been camped on the outskirts of the city for two months to demand the reforms be scrapped.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:49 IST
Security tight at India's historic Red Fort after clashes with farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of police guarded the historic Red Fort in the heart of the Indian capital on Wednesday following violent clashes between farmers and authorities in which one person was killed and at least 80 injured.

Tens of thousands of farmers, protesting against reforms of the agriculture sector that they say benefit big private buyers at the expense of growers, have been camped on the outskirts of the city for two months to demand the reforms be scrapped. A protest parade of tractors around the city's fringes to coincide with Tuesday's Republic Day celebrations turned to chaos when some farmers diverged from agreed routes, breaking through barricades and clashing with police, who used tear gas and batons to try to restrain them.

Some farmers carrying ceremonial swords reached as far as the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives an annual speech, where they scaled outer walls and hoisted flags. By Tuesday evening police, had removed protesters from the fort complex but a heavy security presence remained on Wednesday.

Agriculture employs about half of India's population of 1.3 billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest tests Modi has faced since coming to power in 2014. While the protests are beginning to undermine support for Modi in the countryside, he retains a solid majority in parliament and his government has shown no sign of bending to farmers' demands.

The government says agriculture reform will open up new opportunities for farmers. Police said they had registered 22 cases against protesters including "rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servants with deadly weapons" in several locations.

Roads across the New Delhi remained closed while extra police, including paramilitary were at protest sites on the outskirts. The government blocked the internet in some parts of the capital, and mobile speeds were low.

Tuesday's violence was condemned by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the group of farm unions organising the protests, who they have promised to press on with their sit-ins on the outskirts. "They have to listen to us," said protester Baljeet Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka kicks off coronavirus inoculations with Indian vaccine

Sri Lanka on Friday launched its national coronavirus immunisation campaign by administering the first shots to frontline health workers, soldiers and security personnel, a day after India gifted 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to the i...

More farmers from Haryana to head towards protest sites along Delhi borders

Several farmers from parts of Haryana on Friday decided to move towards Delhi borders to join the ongoing agitation against agri laws and held protests against lookout notices to peasant leaders and the Ghaziabad administrations ultimatum t...

Ind vs Eng: Umpires Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to make debut in Test series

The International Cricket Council has selected the pair of Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to stand alongside umpire Nitin Menon in the first two Tests between India and England. The first Test of the four-match series will begin at the ...

Thai monk faces online backlash over abortion stance

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Jan 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Buddhist monk known for his support for LGBT rights has sparked outrage among conservatives after he called for Thailand to decriminalise abortion.Phra Shine Waradhammo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021