Three army jawans injured in a terrorist attack in J-K's Kulgam

Three army jawans injured in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district on Wednesday, according to police.

More details are awaited.

On January 3, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles had arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for being involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to terrorists, which included transportation of arms and explosive material Kulgam. (ANI)

