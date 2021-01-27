204 additional suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29
The Indian Railways will run 204 additional suburban services in Mumbai from January 29, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 12:16 IST
The Indian Railways will run 204 additional suburban services in Mumbai from January 29, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra are only allowed to travel by suburban trains and others have been requested not to rush to the railway stations.
"Railways to run 204 additional suburban services in Mumbai from January 29. With this, around 95 per cent of the total suburban services will be restored. Passengers, who are not allowed to travel yet, may refrain from rushing to the stations," Goyal tweeted. Passengers have been advised to adhere to all norms related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
