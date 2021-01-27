Left Menu

Violence handiwork of agents provocateurs, can't take focus away from farmers' main demands: CPI(M)

Such police actions cannot be condoned, the party said in a statement.The CPIM also urged the government to immediately announce the repeal of these laws and move towards this end in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said the violence during the tractor parade in the national capital was the ''handiwork of agents provocateurs'', but that cannot take the focus away from the main demands of farmers.

The party extended its full solidarity and support to the decision of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, to continue the peaceful struggle till the ''retrograde'' farm laws are repealed.

Hailing the tractor parade organised by farmers' unions on Republic Day, the politburo of the CPI(M) said, ''Over a lakh of tractors participated with lakhs of farmers peacefully moving on the agreed routes for the parade.'' ''In all states in the country, similar parades and other actions of solidarity took place in a big manner. This struggle emphatically reiterated that these farm laws must be repealed and the MSP must be legislated as the legal right of all farmers in the country,'' it said.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

''The untoward incidents that occurred cannot detract the focus from the main demand. These incidents, handiwork of agents provocateurs, some with links to the ruling party, have been denounced by the entire farmers' movement.

''At the same time, even on the agreed routes for the tractor parade, the police obstructed by resorting to lathicharges and teargassing at various places, provoking naturally an angry reaction. Such police actions cannot be condoned,'' the party said in a statement.

The CPI(M) also urged the government to immediately announce the repeal of these laws and move towards this end in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

