Farmers' rally violence, a 'deep-rooted' conspiracy: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers' tractor rally and said that yesterday's events were a deep-rooted conspiracy against the peaceful and strong farmers' struggle and had exposed and isolated the anti-farmer forces clearly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:22 IST
A visual from farmers' tractor rally/. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers' tractor rally and said that yesterday's events were a deep-rooted conspiracy against the peaceful and strong farmers' struggle and had exposed and isolated the anti-farmer forces clearly. "It was a deep-rooted conspiracy to knock down the peaceful and strong farmers' struggle. Yesterday's events exposed and isolated the anti-farmer forces clearly," said Samyukt Kisan Morcha in a statement.

Most of the farmers' organisations that are part of the ongoing agitation, today held an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Balbir Singh Rajewal. The concerned organisations discussed the violent incidents in New Delhi and concluded that Union Government has been severely shaken by the peasant agitation. Therefore, a conspiracy was hatched with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organisations, who had set up their own separate protest site after 15 days of the beginning of the agitation. They were not a part of the organisations which jointly undertook the struggle, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha statement said.

When the farmer organisations declared a programme of Kisan Parade on 26 January, anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu and others, along with the said farmer organisation attempted to torpedo the agitation, the statement further said. "Under this conspiracy, the said Kisan organisation and other persons announced that they would march on Ring Road and unfurl a flag on the Red Fort. As a corollary of conspiracy, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee started marching on the Ring Road, two hours before the scheduled march of the struggling organisations," said Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

All the constituents of Samyukt Kisan Morcha strongly condemned this incident. "The struggling organisations appealed to the farmers to stay on the protest venues and continue a peaceful struggle. The farmers' organisations resolved to continue this agitation and harshly condemned the government and its administration, the said farmers' organisation and anti-social elements, who tried to damage the peaceful farmers' struggle," Samyukt Kisan Morcha added.

An emergency meeting of 32 organisations was called today to chalk out the future programme. All the farmers' leaders were present at the meeting. (ANI)

