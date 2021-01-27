Masked men search Kremlin critic Navalny's Moscow apartment, says ally

Masked men search Kremlin critic Navalny's Moscow apartment, says allyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:33 IST
Masked men broke down the door to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Moscow apartment on Wednesday and searched it, one of his allies said.
Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said Navalny's brother Oleg was in the flat at the time.
