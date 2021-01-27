Masked men search Kremlin critic Navalny's Moscow apartment, says ally

Masked men broke down the door to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Moscow apartment on Wednesday and searched it, one of his allies said.

Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said Navalny's brother Oleg was in the flat at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)