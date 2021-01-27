If Centre adopts Puducherry model of farmers' welfare schemes, ryots across country will not agitate: CM

Puducherry Chief MinisterV Narayanasamy on Wednesday appealed to the BJP-led NDAgovernment at the Centre to adopt the 'Puducherry model' ofwelfare schemes for farmers so that ryots across the countrywould not resort to agitations.` ''If farmers are given fair and remunerative price fortheir produce and extended subsidies as is being done inPuducherry, there would be no necessity for the farmers to goon agitations as was seen now in the country's capital,''Narayanasamy said.

He said he would only urge Prime Minister NarendraModi to adopt the welfare measures for farmers now in force inthe Union Territory of Puducherry which would protect farmersand they would not resort to agitations.

His comments come against the backdrop of the overtwo-month long agitation by farmers on Delhi's borders againstthe three contentious farm laws and a day after violence brokeout in the national capital during the tractor parade.

Felicitating dairy farmers and members of all womenself-help groups at Lingareddipalayam village near here, thechief minister said Puducherry administration providessubsidies ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre ofpaddy, sugarcane, banana and cotton raised by farmers.

Self-help groups are also sanctioned bank loans andpart of interest for the loans is borne by government.

Puducherry government also provides free power supply to allcategories of farmers- whether small or big, he said.

The chief minister said the premium component of thecrop insurance scheme, introduced by the Puducherry governmentfor all categories of farmers, has been paid by thegovernment.

''Farmers do not have any liability and farmingoperations are encouraged without farmers facing hardships,''he said.

Paddy procurement by FCI would also be done shortly,he said, adding that 30,000 tons of paddy would be procuredsoon by FCI.

A team of officials of the Corporation would be on avisit to Puducherry to arrange for the procurement.

Self-help groups are being encouraged to rear goats,milch animals and also raise fodder which brought the membersgood income and generate job opportunities, the chief ministersaid.

