U. P. Singh takes over as Secretary of Textiles Ministry

He joined the Ministry of Water Resources & River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation on 1.6. 2016 as Additional Secretary and also held the post of Mission Director, National Water Mission (NWM).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:13 IST
Prior to this, he held the post of Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, w.e.f. 1.12.2017. Image Credit: ANI

Shri U. P. Singh, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer (IAS) of Odisha Cadre has taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, here today. Prior to this, he held the post of Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, w.e.f. 1.12.2017. He has held important assignments in both Central and State Governments and possesses rich and varied experience.

He joined the Ministry of Water Resources & River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation on 1.6. 2016 as Additional Secretary and also held the post of Mission Director, National Water Mission (NWM). Later he assumed the charge of Director-General, National Mission for Cleaning Ganga (NMCG) on 7.10.2016. Prior to joining the Ministry of Water Resources, RD & GR, he worked as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He has the experience of working in different sectors like Water Resources, Finance, Steel, Transport, etc. He had been deeply involved in policy, planning and management of water resources in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

