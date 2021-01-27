Left Menu

After Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), deciding to call off their 58-day protest at the Chilla border of Delhi-Noida, following violence during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally, farmers were seen wrapping up their tents and preparing to return to their homes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:25 IST
After Delhi violence, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) calls off 58-day protest at Chilla border
Visual from Chilla border. Image Credit: ANI

After Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), deciding to call off their 58-day protest at the Chilla border of Delhi-Noida, following violence during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally, farmers were seen wrapping up their tents and preparing to return to their homes. The union's president Bhanu Pratap Singh had earlier announced to end the protest in the light of violence during yesterday's tractor rally.

"I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest," he had said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida Rannvijay Singh said that the police personnel were working to ensure a smooth flow of traffic at the Delhi-Noida border.

"Bharatiya Kisan Union has ended their agitation at Chilla border against the agricultural laws. We are now trying to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic at the border which was blocked due to the farmers' protest," he said. The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS) on Wednesday withdrew from the farmers protest on the borders of the national capital against the Centre's farm laws.

Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

