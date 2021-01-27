Rajasthan govt launches nutrition programme for children, women in Jaipur

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday launched a programme aimed at improving nutrition level of children and women in Jaipur.

The programme will help children and pregnant and lactating women to cope with problems such as decreased physical development, moderately underweight and anaemia due to nutritional challenges.

According to a statement issued here, the Women and Child Development Department has started the programme in association with Kargil Company, World Food Program and the Centre for Responsible Business.

