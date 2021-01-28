Left Menu

Braille signages provided for visually impaired persons at CSMT in Mumbai

Central Railway's Mumbai division has introduced Braille signages at major entry points of Foot Overbridge (FOB) railings, major station offices, waiting rooms, lifts, water huts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station here.

28-01-2021
Braille map of CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Central Railway's Mumbai division has introduced Braille signages at major entry points of Foot Overbridge (FOB) railings, major station offices, waiting rooms, lifts, water huts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station here. "Braille map of CSMT station indicating platforms, offices, toilets, entry, exits, waiting rooms, etc. is provided at the entry point of Star Chamber booking office," Central Railway said in a release.

This will help visually impaired persons to find out information and location of various facilities at CSMT station. Central Railway said that this initiative has been started with Yatra For Business, the corporate business arm of Yatra Online Private Limited, in association with Anuprayaas. (ANI)

