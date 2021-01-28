Left Menu

Republic Day violence 'unfortunate', but it won't end farmers movement: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:07 IST
Republic Day violence 'unfortunate', but it won't end farmers movement: Kejriwal

The violence on Republic Day was “unfortunate”, but it would not end the farmers' movement against the Centre’s new agriculture laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He said “strictest punishment” must be given to those responsible for the violence.

Addressing the ninth National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal said the farmers' protest against the farm laws is a battle of existence for them.

“The violence on Republic Day was unfortunate and whoever is responsible for it must be given strictest punishment,” he said.

“But the violence will not lead to the end of the farmers movement, the issues still remain so the movement cannot end. We have to peacefully extend our support to the protesting farmers,” he said.

The chief minister asserted that whoever is responsible for Tuesday’s violence should be punished.

“Whoever is responsible for the turn of events, and I am not referring to the ones against whom police have registered fake cases, deserves to be punished. Whoever is responsible, whichever party is responsible, should be acted against.

''A nation where farmers are unhappy can never prosper. We all have to support them in our states, and our support should be non-violent. Whenever you do that, leave your party caps and flags at your homes. The support should be non-political, and you should support them as a common man,” he underlined.

The AAP's national convenor also claimed that farmers of the country are in distress and that they have been deceived by all parties in the last 70 years.

''They were promised loan waivers that did not happen… they were promised jobs to their children that did not happen. Over 3.5 lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 25 years. Now, these three bills will snatch their livelihood, that is farming, and give it to the corporates,'' he said.

''For the farmers, it is a question of existence. How will the farmers feed their families if farming is taken away from them? If they do not sit in the biting cold, they would not be able to retain their livelihoods,'' Kejriwal added.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the violence during the farmers tractor rally part of a ''conspiracy''.

''The violence has been done under a conspiracy to discredit the farmers movement, and the real culprits of this violence are not being acted upon. The three agriculture laws must be repealed,'' he said.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the agri-marketing laws.

The party had, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the Centre allowed the situation to deteriorate. It had said the violence “has certainly weakened the movement”, which was peaceful and disciplined over the last two months.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Republic Day, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IDBI Bank shares gain over 2 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of IDBI Bank on Thursday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 378 crore for the December quarter.The stock closed at Rs 28.30, a gain of 2.17 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.79 ...

Competition Commission approves Indo Gulf Fertilizers-Indorama deal

Competition Commission of India CCI on Thursday said it has cleared the proposed acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilizers by Indorama India Private Ltd.Indo Gulf Fertilizers is a part of Grasim Industries Ltd.Indorama will acquire the business ...

EXCLUSIVE-Michel says EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines

The European Union should explore legal means to ensure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines it contracted to purchase if negotiations with companies over delayed deliveries are unsuccessful, European Council President Charles Michel said in a let...

Martial and Tuanzebe subjected to racial abuse, Man United condemns behaviour

Manchester United has condemned the racist abuse that has been directed towards Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following a 2-1 shock defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League. Kean Bryan opened the scoring at Old Trafford aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021