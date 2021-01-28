Left Menu

Togo will cull pigs amid African Swine Fever outbreak, govt says

Togo will cull pigs in farms across much of the north and ban their transport following infections linked to an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The movement of pigs, pork products, breeding equipment and feed within infected areas in the prefecture of Tandjoare will be suspended for six months, the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:43 IST
Togo will cull pigs amid African Swine Fever outbreak, govt says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Togo will cull pigs in farms across much of the north and ban their transport following infections linked to an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

The movement of pigs, pork products, breeding equipment and feed within infected areas in the prefecture of Tandjoare will be suspended for six months, the ministry said in a statement. All affected pig farms will be disinfected and banned from keeping pigs for six months to break the chain of infection, the government said, adding it will give compensation to all farmers whose animals will be destroyed.

ASF is not dangerous to humans but is fatal to pigs. A massive outbreak in China, the world's biggest pork producer, and elsewhere in Asia led to major changes in global pork trade flows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian presidential staff suffer symptoms after opening suspect letter

The office manager for Tunisias president suffered a headache and short-term vision loss after opening a suspect envelope on Monday, the presidency said on Thursday. The office manager was transferred to a military hospital. Another preside...

Japan to produce 90M doses of AstraZeneca shots

More than 90 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in Japan by a Japanese pharmaceutical company through a licensing agreement.It will cover three quarters of the supply the British-Swedish pharmaceutical compan...

Over 8,200 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi, 77 pc turnout recorded

Over 8,200 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the second week of the vaccination drive as the city recorded a turnout of more than 77 per cent.After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off ...

By Sea of Galilee, archaeologists find ruins of early mosque

Archaeologists in Israel say they have discovered the remnants of an early mosque - believed to date to the earliest decades of Islam - during an excavation in the northern city of Tiberias.This mosques foundations, excavated just south of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021