Left Menu

KVIC revives Khadi workshed in Assam 

However, tragedy struck when the institution was burnt down by Bodo insurgents in 1989 and it remained defunct since then, the ministry said in a statement.KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the revival of the Khadi workshed assumes historical significance and that resumption of Khadi activities would create employment for the locals.To begin with, KVIC will develop this unit for reeling of elegant Eri Silk of Assam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:26 IST
KVIC revives Khadi workshed in Assam 

A Khadi workshed in an Assam village that was burnt down by Bodo insurgents more than three decades ago has now been revived and turned into a silk reeling centre.

The workshed, one of the oldest Khadi institutions in Assam, is located at village Kawali in Baksa district. It is around 90 kilometres from Guwahati.

It has been revived by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Spinning and weaving activities will restart at the workshed with 15 women artisans and 5 other staff in the second week of February, the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises said on Thursday.

The workshed was constructed by a Khadi institution called Tamulpur Anchalik Gramdan Sangh which shifted to Assam from Arunachal Pradesh following the Chinese aggression in 1962.

It began operations with mustard oil production and by the year 1970, spinning and weaving activities also started there providing livelihood to 50 artisan families. However, tragedy struck when the institution was burnt down by Bodo insurgents in 1989 and it remained defunct since then, the ministry said in a statement.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the revival of the Khadi workshed assumes historical significance and that resumption of Khadi activities would create employment for the locals.

''To begin with, KVIC will develop this unit for reeling of elegant Eri Silk of Assam. Other Khadi activities like manufacturing of village industry products will also be started in future. This center will become a major employment creator for the local artisans,'' Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case

A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the countrys largest independent group of newspapers and television stations along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of ...

Mathura court dismisses nine pleas to have their say in Shri Krishna Janmabhhomi lawsuits

A Mathura court on Thursday dismissed all nine pleas seeking to have a say during the adjudication of some lawsuits for removal of the 17h century Shahi Idgah mosque form near the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna here.The impleadment pleas w...

Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1 - media report

Canada will receive only 3.5 million doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, not the 4 million the country had expected, a reporter from Global News tweeted on Thursday, citing two unnamed provincial sources.Although...

Tunisian presidential staff suffer symptoms after opening suspect letter

The office manager for Tunisias president suffered a headache and short-term vision loss after opening a suspect envelope on Monday, the presidency said on Thursday. The office manager was transferred to a military hospital. Another preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021