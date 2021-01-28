KVIC revives Khadi workshed in Assam 

A Khadi workshed in an Assam village that was burnt down by Bodo insurgents more than three decades ago has now been revived and turned into a silk reeling centre.

The workshed, one of the oldest Khadi institutions in Assam, is located at village Kawali in Baksa district. It is around 90 kilometres from Guwahati.

It has been revived by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Spinning and weaving activities will restart at the workshed with 15 women artisans and 5 other staff in the second week of February, the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises said on Thursday.

The workshed was constructed by a Khadi institution called Tamulpur Anchalik Gramdan Sangh which shifted to Assam from Arunachal Pradesh following the Chinese aggression in 1962.

It began operations with mustard oil production and by the year 1970, spinning and weaving activities also started there providing livelihood to 50 artisan families. However, tragedy struck when the institution was burnt down by Bodo insurgents in 1989 and it remained defunct since then, the ministry said in a statement.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the revival of the Khadi workshed assumes historical significance and that resumption of Khadi activities would create employment for the locals.

''To begin with, KVIC will develop this unit for reeling of elegant Eri Silk of Assam. Other Khadi activities like manufacturing of village industry products will also be started in future. This center will become a major employment creator for the local artisans,'' Saxena said.

