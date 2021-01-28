Commuters face hardships as closure of Ghazipur border leads to traffic snarls

Commuters faced hardship on NH-24 on Thursday evening due to massive traffic jam following the closure of the Ghazipur border, officials said. There was heavy police presence at the Ghazipur border after the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight, failing which they would be removed. The ''verbal'' communication came after three farmers union withdrew their protest against the three central farm laws over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform about the closure of the border. ''Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg,'' it tweeted. Traffic was heavy on NH-24 from Ghazipur border to Akshardham. Police advised commuters to avoid the route and take alternative roads. Several commuters had taken to Twitter to mention that they were stuck on the stretch for the last one or two hours.

