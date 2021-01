Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARABIA'S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS IT IS LAUNCHING A CRUISE LINE COMPANY AS PART OF ITS PLAN TO BOOST KINGDOM'S TOURISM INDUSTRY

* NEW COMPANY, CALLED CRUISE SAUDI, WILL BE BASED IN RED SEA CITY OF JEDDAH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)