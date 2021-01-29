Left Menu

Dutch court to rule on Shell's Nigeria oil spills

The case was brought in 2008 by farmers and campaign group Friends of the Earth, seeking reparations for lost income from contaminated land and waterways in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry. Both sides launched appeals in 2013, as the complainants sought to also hold Shell's parent company responsible for the spills, while Shell said neither it nor subsidiary SPDC was responsible as they were the result of sabotage, not bad maintenance.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:21 IST
Dutch court to rule on Shell's Nigeria oil spills

A Dutch appeals court on Friday will decide whether Royal Dutch Shell is responsible for damage caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta, in a ruling which could pave the way for more cases against the energy company.

A lower court in The Hague in 2013 said Shell's Nigerian subsidiary SPDC was responsible for a case of oil pollution and ordered it to pay damages to a local farmer. The court dismissed four other complaints against Shell's parent company, but the verdict was seen by legal experts as a way for others to sue in the Netherlands.

A judge will begin reading the verdict at 1100 local time (1000 GMT). The case was brought in 2008 by farmers and campaign group Friends of the Earth, seeking reparations for lost income from contaminated land and waterways in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry.

Both sides launched appeals in 2013, as the complainants sought to also hold Shell's parent company responsible for the spills, while Shell said neither it nor subsidiary SPDC was responsible as they were the result of sabotage, not bad maintenance. The appeals case took almost eight years as both sides fought over access to information and matters of jurisdiction.

No compensation has yet been paid pending the appeals process. The spills concerned were between 2004 and 2007, but pollution from leaking oil pipelines remains a major problem in the Niger Delta.

Shell said almost all spills reported there are the result of sabotage. The company settled a similar case in a British court in 2015, agreeing to pay 70 million euros to members of the Niger Delta Bodo community, who held it responsible for spilling the equivalent of 500,000 barrels of oil in 2008.

($1 = 0.8242 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the countrys first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is currently holding its key five-yearly congress. The ne...

Gujarat ATS arrests Afghan man for illegal stay in India

The Gujarat Anti-TerroristSquad ATS has arrested a 55-year-old Afghan national forallegedly residing in India for the past 15 years using fakeidentification documents, including Indian passport and avoter ID card, officials said on Friday.B...

Woman gangraped in UP's Badaun; 6 including 5 minors held

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago but the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday...

Persistent Systems Q3 net jumps 37 pc on higher revenue

Mid-tier information technology company Persistent Systems has reported a 37.5 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 120.9 crore on revenue growth from new deals.The Pune-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021