Jat Regimental Centre and Delhi Police adjudged as best marching contingent

Delhi Police Marching Contingent has been chosen as the best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:22 IST
The combined performance of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School has been adjudged best school performance while the consolation prize went to Delhi Tamil Education Association Schools. Image Credit: ANI

Jat Regimental Centre Marching Contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three services during the Republic Day Parade at the majestic Rajghat on January 26, 2021.

They have been adjudged on the basis of the assessment of the panels of judges and the results of the competitive presentation of the contingents.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three Services, marching contingents from CAPFs/other Auxiliary Forces, tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) Central Ministries/Departments/CAPFs and other auxiliary forces and Schoolchildren items.

Among the tableaux of States/Union Territories (UTs) Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand were chosen 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. Department of Biotechnology was chosen as the best tableau among the Central Ministries/Departments/CAPFs/other auxiliary forces. A special prize was given to the tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The combined performance of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School has been adjudged best school performance while the consolation prize went to Delhi Tamil Education Association Schools.

(With Inputs from PIB)

