Limpopo starts relief efforts to households affected by floods

Some families were displaced as a result of the continuing rain after the start of Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique at the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:38 IST
In a statement, the department said the number of affected people may increase as assessments are continuing in the affected areas. Image Credit: Flickr

The Limpopo Department of Social Development has started relief efforts to households that have been affected by the localised floods in the Vhembe and Mopani Districts.

Thus far, an assessment conducted by social workers and community development practitioners and other government officials identified 78 families with the majority in the Vhembe District.

The affected families are in the Thulamela, Collins Chabane, Musina, Makhado and Greater Letaba local municipalities.

The relief being offered to households is in the form of food parcels, blankets and other basic amenities.

In a statement, the department said the number of affected people may increase as assessments are continuing in the affected areas.

"The teams of dedicated social workers and community development practitioners, as well as disaster management officers from the district and local municipalities, are hard at work assisting the affected households."

MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale said social workers are also providing services to residents.

"Our social workers are also providing psychosocial support to the affected individuals. We urge our communities to exercise extreme caution to ensure that we do not have casualties in areas that have been hit by the disaster and also ensure that children and other vulnerable groups don't get anywhere near water locked areas," Rakgoale said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

