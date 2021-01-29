Tourism Ministry dedicates three virtual pavilions in Bharat Parv 2021

Ministry of Tourism has dedicated three virtual pavilions, Dekho Apna Desh, Statue of Unity & Incredible India in Bharat Parv 2021. Due to pandemic situation, this year the Bharat Parv has been organized on a Virtual platform www.bharatparv2021.com from 26th Jan to 31st Jan 2021.

The Statue of Unity pavilion in virtual Bharat Parv -2021 provides detailed information about the destination with High-Resolution Videos, Images & E-Brochures etc. The 'Statue of Unity' Pavilion also exhibits the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB)' with an aim to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different States/UTs through the concept of State/UT pairing. Further, promoting a sustained and structured cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions & music, tourism & cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc.

The second pavilion by the Ministry of Tourism is on 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign in virtual Bharat Parv – 2021 with the aim to promote domestic tourism and to increase the flow of domestic travellers. The pavilion exhibits information on various tourist destinations majorly focusing on 'lesser-known destinations' and excursions. The pavilion has dedicated videos, images, e-brochures etc. providing first-hand information on various tourist destinations. The pavilion also has recordings of series of webinars that have been organized by Ministry of Tourism under 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative /campaign. The 'Dekho Apna Desh' Pavilion also showcases India's varied tourism offerings and experiences to its own citizens while showcasing various tourism assets and products of the country.

Further, 'Dekho Apna Desh' pavilion is poised to be the mainstay of Ministry's marketing communications for Domestic Tourism were in positioning travelling in India with safety measures as directed by the Government from time to time.

'Incredible India Pavilion' comprises information on UNESCO World Heritage Sites with link to the official website of the Ministry of Tourism for more information on tourist destinations in the country and also videos on different themes & subjects.

The virtual Bharat Parv was inaugurated by the Speaker Lok Sabha Sh. Om Birla in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel on 26th January 2021.

Ministry of Tourism organizes Bharat Parv every year since 2016 in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Republic Day Celebrations from 26th to 31st January. The mega event envisages generating patriotic fervour and showcases the rich and varied cultural diversity of the country. The Bharat Parv celebrates the "Essence of India".

Bharat Parv 2021 also showcases many pavilions of Central Ministries, State Theme Pavilions, Food Festival / Studio Kitchen from various states and UTs, Handicrafts, Handlooms, Folk performances, Performances by cultural troupes from various states and UTs etc. are showcased.

(With Inputs from PIB)