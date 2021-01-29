U.S. Iran envoy spoke with Britain, France, Germany to assess situation - source

New U.S. Iran envoy Robert Malley spoke with senior officials from Britain, France and Germany on Thursday to see what the European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal think about the current situation, a European diplomatic source said on Friday.

"It was to take stock of the dossier and to assess what our state of mind is," the source said of Malley's conversation with the British, French and German political directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)