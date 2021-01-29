Left Menu

Additional Central assistance of Rs 1,751.05 cr to 5 states approved

The High Level Committee under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, which were affected by floods/ landslides during South-West monsoon 2020 and hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20.

The High Level Committee under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, which were affected by floods/ landslides during South-West monsoon 2020 and hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20. While approving the additional Central Assistance, Shah said the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help people of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh who braved these natural disasters, according to a release by the Union Home Ministry.

The committee has approved additional Central assistance of Rs 1,751.05 crore to the five States from the NDRF. "For floods/ landslides during South-West monsoon-2020, Rs 437.15 crore to Assam, Rs 75.86 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 320.94 crore to Odisha, Rs 245.96 crore to Telangana and Rs 386.06 crore to Uttar Pradesh have been approved. For hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20, Rs 285.08 crore to Uttar Pradesh has been approved," read the release.

In all the five States, the Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a Memorandum from the affected State Governments. In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Central Government has released Rs 19,036.43 crore to 28 States from the SDRF and Rs 4,409.71 crore to 11 States from NDRF, MHA said. (ANI)

