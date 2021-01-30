President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:14 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. The President said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility.
"On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love," President Kovind tweeted on Martyrs' Day which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- India
- Nathuram Godse
- British
- Mahatma
- Martyrs
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kovind
- Mahatma Gandhi
ALSO READ
British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit
British travel ban is "absurd", Portuguese foreign minister says
New series to capture World War II British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan's story
Britain's GMB union to hold seven one-day strikes at British Gas
Flipkart gets BCMS certification from British Standard Institute