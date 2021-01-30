Left Menu

President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:14 IST
President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. The President said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love," President Kovind tweeted on Martyrs' Day which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Officials.

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district Officials....

'Truth stands, even if there be no public support': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary. Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained- Mahatma Gandhi. A humble tr...

Cell for welfare of migrant labourers set up in Goa

A dedicated cell has been set upin Goa to resolve the issues being faced by migrants labourersin the state as part of a central government initiative, anofficial said on Saturday.The states Migration Cell was recently launched byUnion Minis...

President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. The President said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021