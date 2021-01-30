Left Menu

10 killed in road accident on UP's Agra-Moradabad highway, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Ten people died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a mini bus and canter truck at Moradabad-Agra highway in Kundarki Police station area on Saturday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 11:29 IST
Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh updating media about the road accident. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ten people died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a mini bus and canter truck at Moradabad-Agra highway in Kundarki Police station area on Saturday. "The accident took place at around 8:10 am in the morning in a collosion between a private bus going from Bilari to Moradabad and a truck," police said.

After the accident, a forensic team also arrived at the spot. "Forensic team is here, rescue is almost complete. Three vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased, said Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh. "The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the people who got injured in the Moradabad road accident. He has directed the officials to provide free medical treatment to the injured," Singh said.

The injured have been rushed to the district hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

