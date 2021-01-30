Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker

A rich man is not the one who has lots of money, but the one who serves people and works without evil intentions, and Mahatma Gandhi was rich by this yardstick, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while paying tribute to him on this 73rd death anniversary along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha and other leaders at his statue in the assembly. "The name Mahatma cannot be acquired by anyone easily. The who sacrifices, who benefits the people through his service, will be called Mahatma. Today not only in India but also in other countries, Mahatma Gandhi's statues are being erected," Reddy said.

"At present, the only State which is completely fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi is Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao," said Reddy. Mahatma Gandhi wanted to finish poverty and bring Gram Swaraj and wanted every citizen to live happily so that we can achieve the real meaning of independence. Our Chief Minister is also working with this motive by following Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

