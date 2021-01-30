Left Menu

Jewar Airport: Uttar Pradesh CM holds review meeting with officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting at Lucknow regarding the Noida International Greenfield Airport in the state's Jewar area.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:00 IST
Jewar Airport: Uttar Pradesh CM holds review meeting with officials
UP CM holds review meeting with officials for Jewar Airport (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting at Lucknow regarding the Noida International Greenfield Airport in the state's Jewar area. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the state along with other officials concerned were present at the meeting.

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) as the implementing agency on its behalf for the airport in Jewar. Zurich Airport International AG was earlier selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and would cost Rs 4,588 crores. It is expected to be completed by 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

