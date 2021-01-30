Left Menu

Jodhpur Police destroy 1200 litres of illegal liquor

Jodhpur Police on Saturday destroyed 1,200 litres of illegal liquor after raids in some parts of the city.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:47 IST
Jodhpur Police destroy 1200 litres of illegal liquor
Pratapnagar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Jodhpur Police on Saturday destroyed 1,200 litres of illegal liquor after raids in some parts of the city. The raids are part of a campaign by police after four persons died in Bhilwara district after consuming spurious liquor.

"The campaign was conducted by Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, and Rajiv Gandhi police stations along with the Excise Department," Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Sharma told ANI. He said 1,200 litres of illegal liquor was destroyed.

The raid was conducted in Nat Basti of the Pratap Nagar. "We destroyed illegal liquor stored in a house and the arrested the accused," he said.

The police also destroyed illegal breweries in the area. "While some accused have been arrested, others are being identified. We will conduct a strict investigation in the matter," an excise official told ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday suspended 12 personnel including police and excise officials for alleged carelessness in connection spurious liquor deaths in Bhilwara district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gaurav Gill rules day one of INRC Rally at Coimbatore

Indian Rally star Gaurav Gill stole the show and demonstrated nerves of steel to emerge as the hero on the opening day of the Rally of Coimbatore, Round 3 of the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020, here on Sa...

Gaurav Gill rules day one of Rally of Coimbatore

Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill stole the show on the opening day of the Rally of Coimbatore, Round 3 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, here on Saturday.Gill along with his The JK Tyre co-driver Musa Sherif, who is on the hun...

National Forensic Sciences University team has been called to analyse videos related to Delhi tractor rally violence: Jt CP (Crime) B K Singh.

National Forensic Sciences University team has been called to analyse videos related to Delhi tractor rally violence Jt CP Crime B K Singh....

Delhi Police examining dump data of mobile calls, registration numbers of tractors in probe into January 26 violence: Jt CP (Crime) BK Singh.

Delhi Police examining dump data of mobile calls, registration numbers of tractors in probe into January 26 violence Jt CP Crime BK Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021