Kathua farmers undergo technical training for better yield

The Kathua Agriculture Department organised a visit of 50 farmers to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, on Friday so that they could improve their farming practices. "This visit was organised under ATMA scheme which is also known as National Mission of Agriculture and Technology (NMAT). A group of 50 farmers visited SKUAST to learn new techniques of farming and producing quality crops from scientists," said Om Prakash Bhagat, District Development Commissioner Kathua while flagging off the event.

Bhagat also said that the scientists of the University will also answer farmers' queries related to soil and land. They will also solve problems which farmer face while growing crops. Talking about the objective of the visit, OP Bhagat said that this visit will make farmers aware about the various scientific and modern agriculture practices.

"The farmers are enthusiastic about the exposure visit. The farmers from Kandi belt area facing monkey menace will join the visit to get solutions to their problem from experts," he said while appealing to them to adopt modern agriculture techniques to double their farming income. Pawan Kumar Sharma, a farmer who was among them, said, "Our region mostly depends on agriculture. We are facing many difficulties including monkey menace. Whatever information we get from the University, we will implement them."

The farmers have a number of questions regarding agricultural production, multiple farming and doubling the farmers' income with the minimum cost of production. The farmers will interact with agriculture expert and scientist for answers to their queries. Chief Agriculture Officer Kathua, Vijay Kumar Upadhaya informed farmers about the different departmental schemes. He appealed to the farmers to follow modern agriculture techniques and get the benefit of government sponsored schemes. (ANI)

