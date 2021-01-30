Left Menu

Sibal alleges conspiracy to derail farmers' protest, asks how protesters reached Red Fort

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday raised questions over the manner in which protestors reached Red Fort during tractor march by farmer unions on Republic Day and also alleged that "conspiracy is being hatched" to derail the farmers' movement.

30-01-2021
Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday raised questions over the manner in which protestors reached Red Fort during tractor march by farmer unions on Republic Day and also alleged that "conspiracy is being hatched" to derail the farmers' movement. Sibal told ANI that security should be at its highest at Red Fort on Republic Day.

"I have been to Red Fort several times. No one can reach the Red Fort without proper permission. During Republic Day, the security level should be at its highest but these people reached straight at Red Fort, they themselves are saying that 'nobody stopped us'. So were they not stopped? How and why they reached Red Fort?" he asked. The former union minister said there can be some bad elements but using terms such as 'Khalistani' in the context of farmers' protest will harm farmers.

"Are the farmers who are protesting at the Ghazipur border are Khalistani? Is the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait a Khalistani?" he asked. He said a case of sedition should be filed against anyone who makes such allegation against protesting farmers.

"Farmers protest is a people's movement," he said. Delhi had witnessed violence during the tractor march to protest against three new farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged.

Flags were waved from the ramparts of Red Fort and a religious flag was raised from the mast from where the Tricolour is hoisted. Delhi Police has registered over 25 criminal cases in connection with the violence.

Farmers have been protesting on borders of Delhi since November 26 for repeal of three new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

