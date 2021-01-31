Study flags appalling conditions at fish farms across the

Left Menu

Consumers of fish and shrimpsacross the country could be staring at a health hazard onaccount of appalling standards of hygiene and reckless use ofchemicals at farms where these are reared, says a study.Jointly conducted by the Federation of Indian AnimalProtection Organization FIAPO and the All Creatures Greatand Small ACGS, the study is based upon investigation of 250farms across 10 of the highest fish-producing states.States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Assamwere surveyed for freshwater fish while Andhra Pradesh, WestBengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Puducherry werecovered for both fresh water and seawater varieties.We have found shocking conditions in this growingsector.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-01-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 10:47 IST
Consumers of fish and shrimpsacross the country could be staring at a health hazard onaccount of appalling standards of hygiene and reckless use ofchemicals at farms where these are reared, says a study.

Jointly conducted by the Federation of Indian AnimalProtection Organization (FIAPO) and the All Creatures Greatand Small (ACGS), the study is based upon investigation of 250farms across 10 of the highest fish-producing states.

States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Assamwere surveyed for freshwater fish while Andhra Pradesh, WestBengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Puducherry werecovered for both fresh water and seawater varieties.

''We have found shocking conditions in this growingsector. Fish are kept in cramped, filthy enclosures, with nowaste management. They are cut up alive. The contaminatedwater from these fish farms is released into local waterbodies and estuaries that spread the parasites further,causing harm to the fish population as well as humans'', VerdaMehrotra, Executive Director of FIAPO, said in a release.

She said in Bihar, the investigation was carried outin the districts of East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai andPatna covering 20 fish farms. 100 per cent of the fish farmshad toxic levels of lead and cadmium, scoring extremely pooron the public health hazard scale (0.25/1).

Additionally, cent per cent of the fish farms had nooutlets, which implied dirty water being re-circulated posinga grave threat to fish and human health. Several farmersadmitted massive losses due to prevalent diseases and massivefloods every year.

All the fish farms lacked basic maintenance and werelittered, and open defecation is a regular practice near thefish farms. All the fish farms had poor dissolved oxygenlevels, which means fish were struggling to survive with highmortality rates.

Indiscriminate use of antibiotics, insecticides andpesticides was also rampant, she said.

''Such haphazard management practices also invite therisk of anti-microbial resistance. AMR is the next healthcatastrophe waiting to be unleashed. Recently, a group offisheries scientists called for greater awareness about Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) addressing the need to curb thetransmission of AMR bacteria to humans from fish and shrimps'',she added.

The unhygienic conditions of meat markets also giverise to events of pandemics, malaria, typhoid, and jaundice,according to Anjali Gopalan, Managing Trustee of ACGS ''We do not seem to align our considerations with ourlifestyles and actions, the brunt of which is faced by aquaticlife because they exist away from human civilisation.

''The lack of marine sentience and sensitivity of thepublic as well as industries to the health of fish is revealedwhen we learn about the administrative and political indolencein the country. Consequently, when this is clearly a publichealth concern we must start today by mobilising resources toimprove the conditions to avoid an aquaculture disaster'', sheadded.

''Aquaculture is factory farming of fishes, and itconstitutes the same systemic problems encountered in thefactory farms of land animals: crowding, stress, disease,pain, and death. If you don't want to support that, then don'tbuy fish, warned Dr Jonathan Balcombe, scientist, speaker andadvisor at FIAPO.

