SAKSHAM Cyclothon 2021 organised in Karnataka to promote 'clean, green energy'

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Sunday organised SAKSHAM Cyclothon 2021 here in Kalaburagi to spread awareness to support the conservation of fossils, as it is a non-renewable resource. "The event was organised for the school children and the general public. People have participated in large numbers, which is very overwhelming," Nitin, Senior Deputy Manager, Indian Oil Corp told ANI.

The cyclothon is organised every year by the IOC in Kalaburagi to promote 'clean and green energy'. "The Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and IPS Officer Kishor Babu have played important roles in the organisation of the event," he added.

The event also promoted the 'Fit India' movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

