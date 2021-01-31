Left Menu

Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh

The BJP has tortured the common people, the Samajwadi Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhis borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the farmers were deeply hurt by the moves made by the BJP to defame them.

He also alleged that the BJP has tortured common people.

''The farmers are feeling deeply hurt because of the moves made by the BJP to defame them. The BJP has enacted demonetisation, GST, labour laws and farm laws to give benefits only to the billionaires. The BJP has tortured the common people,'' the Samajwadi Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The protest took a violent turn during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

Enacted in September 2020, the central government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and ''mandi'' (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and ruled out a repeal of the laws.

