Jabalpur university comes up with MP agri atlas

The State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (JNKVV) in Jabalpur has come out with an agriculture atlas of Madhya Pradesh having district-wise information on crops and other items that can help policy-makers, industries, traders and researchers, an official said on Sunday.

Released on January 26, it is a first-of-its-kind in the country and will help people learn about the state's agricultural sector at a glance, JNKVV Vice Chancellor PK Bisen said.

The atlas has been prepared by a team of 16 scientists of the university led by its Agriculture Faculty Dean Dhirendra Khare, the VC told PTI.

''The atlas has two parts, one relating to information on various crops, production and data updating facility, The second part is information about institutions helpful to the farmers, researchers etc. The atlas has been prepared from data on agriculture production gathered from various government departments,'' Khare said.

He said the atlas has interesting information on Madhya Pradesh's agricultural landscape e.g. it tells the readers that out of the state's total cropped area of 2,42,14,048 hectares, 43.06 per cent is irrigated area.

