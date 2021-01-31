BJP govt hell bent on throttling farmers' stir, such tyranny unacceptable: Adhir

BJP govt hell bent on throttling farmers' stir, such tyranny unacceptable: AdhirPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 23:10 IST
Leader of the Congress in LokSabha Adhir Chowdhury on Sunday alleged that the BJPgovernment at the Centre, in its bid to ''throttle'' farmers'agitation over the new agricultural laws, snapped internetconnection in places where the protests were being held.
The Union government had suspended Internet servicesfor 48 hours in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri border areas from 11pm of January 29 to ''maintain public safety''.
''The #BJP Govt is hell bent upon throttling andthwarting the agitation of the farmers much to the ignominy ofdemocracy, now the govt is imposing the ban on internetconnection in and around the places of agitation.
#BJPdestroysDemocracy,'' Chowdhury said in a tweet.
Asserting that he was strongly opposed to such tyranny''against our #Food Givers'', the state Congress presidentsaid,''Shame #BJP, Shame Shame.'' ''...The might of tears from the Farmers eyes sent ashock wave to the #BJP party who are well adept of sheddingcrocodile tears in every opportune moment.#KrishokBirodhiBJP,''he added.
